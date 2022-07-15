Sushmita Sen breaks all ties with brother Rajeev Sen after his separation with wife Charu Asopa?

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's separation news with wife Charu Asopa has been doing the round for quite a time now. Charu in the vlogs has claimed of Rajeev not being a responsible father to their child and this is the reason she wants to get separated with him. While Rajeev claims that she hid about his marriage to him, however, Charu lashed out at him for speaking the lies. The mudslinging in public of the estranged couple gained a lot of eyeballs. well, now the latest report is that Sushmita Sen has started unfollowing brother Rajeev Sen on Instagram while she continues to follow Charu. And this automatically makes 1+1=2. Also Read - Sushmita Sen CLARIFIES after being trolled for dating Lalit Modi; 5 burning questions everyone has over their relationship announcement

Charu has often spoken about how Sushmita Sen is the biggest support to her and she has always been good to her and her daughter Ziana. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Sushmita has stopped following brother Rajeev and it seems like she has even broken all the ties with him after they decided to get divorced.

Charu on her bonding with Sushmita Sen

In one of her interactions with ETimes Charu was all praises for Sushmita and had said, " I share an amazing bond with my mother-in-law. In fact, she keeps pushing me to workout. She tells me to go for a daily massage so that my arms are in the right shape. She keeps motivating me and she’s amazing. I’ve three amazing women in my life, my mother, my mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. I learn from them on a regular basis. I’ve learnt a lot from my sister-in-law Sushmita didi, especially how well she has raised her two daughters despite being alone. She makes me believe that a woman can do anything in life".

While talking about Rajvee, even he has unfollowed his sister Sushmita Sen and Charu on his Instagram while he continues to follow Lalit Modi. Just last night Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita and just a while ago even Sushmita admitted to being in a relationship with Lalita and admitted of being in a happy space. while her family members aren't aware of her relationship. When contacted Rajeev Sen, and he told TOI that he is clueless about it and the same reaction Sushmita's father Mr Shubeer Sen had.