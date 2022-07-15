Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi affair: Brother Rajeev Sen 'pleasantly surprised' with the announcement; says, 'Will speak to my sister'

It came as a big surprise for everyone when businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi announced that he is in a relationship with Sushmita Sen. He took to his social media and shared a few pictures from their London Trip. He addressed her as his 'better half' leaving everyone wondering over their marital status. Soon he clarified that they are not married but are dating each other. The news literally broke the internet with everyone expressing shock. Now, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has commented on the same. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi affair: 9-year-old Twitter exchange between the Aarya actress and the businessman leaves netizens in SHOCK!

Rajeev Sen's reaction

In an interview with ETimes TV, Rajeev Sen stated that he was surprised with the announcement as he was not aware of his sister's relationship with Lalit Modi. He was quoted saying, "I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now." Before Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen was dating Rohman Shawl. It was not very long ago that she announced her split with him via social media. However, even after the breakup, the two were spotted together on a few occasions and it was speculated that all is well between the two. But it seems Lalit Modi has managed to sweep Sushmita Sen off her feet and now they are in love. Also Read - Before Sushmita Sen dated Lalit Modi, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and more Bollywood actors dived into new relationships soon after their breakup

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ??????????. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa divorce

Rajeev Sen himself has been ruling the headlines for the past few days because of his separation rumours with Charu Asopa. They are headed for a divorce. It was Charu Asopa who opened up about their split and mentioned that she is tired of giving chances to Rajeev. However, he claimed that she hid her first marriage from him. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya's dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan compensate distributors for Acharya