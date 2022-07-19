Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev laughs off reports of his sister unfollowing him on Instagram; accuses Charu Asopa of playing 'victim'

Sushmita Sen and her brother Rajeev Sen have been in the news and how. While the former Miss Universe's relationship with Lalit Modi has grabbed headlines, Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa's separation is also making news all over. In the middle of all this, reports came that Sushmita Sen had unfollowed her brother Rajeev Sen on his Instagram handle. Rajeev Sen in a statement to ETimes said that it is laughable that people are reporting that his sister has unfollowed him. He said that she never followed him in the first place. It seems Sushmita Sen only follows Rajeev on Twitter. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji sets serious travel goals as she takes a solo trip to Thailand [VIEW PICS]

Talking about his wife extending support to Charu Asopa, he said that Sushmita Sen is strong enough to understand the actual dynamics of the conflict between the couple. He was quoted as saying, "All I can say is that my sister is smart enough to know where we stand and by now everyone has understood how simple my wife is, as she has mastered the art of playing the victim card." Charu Asopa is now living in Mumbai with her parents and brother. She has said that Rajeev Sen and she would have regular fights as he was not a devoted husband and father. The couple are parents to an eight-month-old baby girl, Ziana.

When he was asked about why Sushmita is following Charu, he said press should ask her about the same. The former Miss Universe has been termed as a gold-digger for dating Lalit Modi who is known as the creator of IPL. Rajeev Sen said that his sister is a self-made woman who knows her priorities in life. He said that she is a responsible mother, and a role model for many. He signed off saying, "Nothing can take that away from her. Also, whatever my sister had to say, she has done that through her Instagram posts." Sushmita Sen wrote a long Insta post saying that in life she dug deeper than gold and believed in buying her diamonds herself.