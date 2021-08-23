Double celebrations! Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen rings in Rakshabandhan and wife Charu Asopa's baby shower at his new residence — view pics and video

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has been making headlines ever since he got married to Charu Asopa. They are expecting their first child. The couple have moved into a new home in the plush Oberoi Exquisite tower in Goregaon. Rajeev Sen has shared a couple of videos on social media. In the first one we can see him celebrating Rakhi with his elder sister, Sushmita Sen. She is wearing a pink leheriya suit with a silver necklace. She looked beautiful. Rajeev Sen has shared pics where we can see her kissing her little brother's hands. In the background, their mom Shubhra Sen can be seen too. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Ruchika Kapoor and other pregnant actresses who are all set to deliver babies in 2021 – view pics

We can see that the new home was decked up. The function was Charu Asopa's Godh Bharai. She is due to deliver in a couple of months. We guess that Rakhi was an auspicious date to hold a couple of functions in the family. Charu Asopa wore a lehenga with floral jewellery for the occasion. There is no doubt that Rajeev Sen's folks dote on the actress.

The couple were separated last year for a few months. It seems there were some disagreements that they failed to resolve. However, they kissed and made up, working hard on their issues. Charu Asopa was in Dubai with them for Christmas and New Year. Congratulations to Rajeev Sen for the double bonanza in his life.