Are Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen back after publicly slamming each other? Their latest Instagram post has something different to say. Earlier, yesterday Rajeev posted some cute photos with his wife Charu and daughter Zianna. The actor was seen reportedly celebrating birthday of his wife. The actor wished his wife on her special day. Also Read - Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa perform romantic dance on Pehla Pehla Pyaar at cousin's wedding [Watch Video]

Rajeev had taken to his Instagram handle to drop an adorable wish for his wife and the family pictures were all things cute. He wished Charu with good health, happiness and sent her a lot of love. Fans in the comments section wrote that they are waiting to see the reunion of the pair and want them to give a seocnd chance to their marriage. One user had also written that seeing the pair happy together made them happy. Also Read - Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen and Ziana reunite to attend family wedding in Kolkata; Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman Shawl holds the toddler adorably [View Pics]

Here, check out Rajeev Sen's wish for estranged wife Charu Asopa: Also Read - Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen spend a day with daughter Ziana; fans wish they reconsider

Charu on the other hand also took to her social media handle to reciprocate to the love that she got from her husband. In her post, she thanked Rajeev and revealed that she had an amazing day too. She looked too sexy in a printed yellow and white dress. Users in the comment section also wrote that they are unable to understand them and their relationship. At times they want to get divorced while on the other hand they sometimes want to patchup. However, fans want them to be together and have also advised them to not fight only for the sake of their daughter.However, earlier Charu in an interview with Bombay Times had revealed that the divorce proceedings of hers and Rajeev shall begin very soon. They are done with the counselling and the cooling off time till June. She is happy that Rajeev is spending time with Ziana and she is happy that she is having a cordial relation with him.