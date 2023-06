Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen often makes headlines due to his personal life, and just a week ago he officially got divorced from his wife and TV actress Charu Asopa, where he mentioned that this decision is eventually good for both of them. Charu and Rajeev’s separation news has been making headlines for quite some time now, and after the divorce, many considered the chapter over. But it seems like picture abhi baaki hai, as Rajeev's latest interview with ETimes has grabbed a lot of headlines. Where he mentioned hoping to get back together with his ex-wife, Charu Asopa, soon. This statement by the star brother grabbed a lot of attention and left the netizens confused. Also Read - Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially divorced: ‘Will remain mom and dad to our daughter’

In his interview, Rajeev reportedly said, "Love does not end when it comes to my daughter. Charu and I will remain cordial, and having each other's support for our daughter will be our highest priority. As a father, giving her my maximum time is more important to me than Charu's well-being. My love and unconditional support will always be there for her."

He further added, "I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again." Rajeev and Charu, who came out in the open about getting separated within two years of their marriage, even gave a last chance to each other and their relationship to work, but it didn't, and hence they took the monumental decision of separating. Now this statement of Rajeev shows that he wants to be back with Charu again, and we wonder how she will react.

Charu, who admitted to getting anxious before the final hearing of their divorce in the interview with ETime, said that she and Rajeev will always be Ziaana's parents and will be together as her mom and dad. But as husband and wife, they have broken all the ties. Charu is a popular TV actress who has done some wonderful work in the world of television.