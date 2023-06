Rajeev Sen has expressed his desire to work with former wife and actress Charu Asopa. 's brother Rajeev and Charu are no longer together now. They have been living separately for a while and recently, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's divorce came through. After parting ways with Charu, Rajeev had expressed his desire to get back with her. And now, Rajeev has expressed his wish to work with the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress. Yes, you read that right. Rajeev feels there's a role that Charu can perform very well. Also Read - Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen wishes to get back with ex wife Charu Asopa within one week of divorce

An entertainment news portal reveals Rajeev Sen has opened up about his upcoming web series Kaka Joos. It is his second web series, reveals Rajeev in his vlog. Rajeev Sen has been sharing a lot of vlogs online. Both he and Charu Asopa are known to share updates about their lives in their vlogs. Rajeev has already shared the project with Charu, he shares. The actor expresses that he will be very happy if Charu becomes one of his co-stars. He says he will offer her a very good girl. Rajeev exults that the script is fantastic. He is confident that Charu will go through with it. Also Read - Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially divorced: ‘Will remain mom and dad to our daughter’

He shares that since he and Charu haven't worked together, it would be a treat for all their fans."Charu and I haven't worked together professionally. We have done a lot of vlogging together. So this will be a treat for the fans," he says, quotes the portal. Rajeev says that sharing the screen with Charu would be very interesting as the dialogues are very interesting and it's all fun. Also Read - Rajeev Sen confirms date of divorce with Charu Asopa; talks about daughter Ziana's custody

Rajeev hopes Charu comes abroad for the web series

The actor shares that the show demands a powerful performance and calls Charu a good actress. Rajeev is confident that Charu will give her best if and when she takes up the project. He explains that it will be very special. He is hoping Charu says yes while claiming that it is a role that Charu will enjoy. He says the role has a lot to offer to her as a performer or an actor.

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They soon parted ways but got back together and had Ziana. They separated again as their differences increased. They alleged cheating on each other. However, they have put aside all their differences for the sake of their daughter Zianna.