Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has been the talk of the town. Their have broken up and patched up many times. They have a daughter Ziana. Charu and Rajeev are finally divorced and are co-parenting Ziana. Ziana stays with Charu who is currently doing a TV show. Recently, Charu took to social media to share a sad incident that happened with her. She shared a video and revealed that she was searching for a house for her and Ziana. She shared how she was rejected an apartment just because she is a single mother. Charu revealed how single mothers still have to face this in the modern world.

Charu Asopa cries as she is rejected a house for being a single mother

She spoke about this in her vlog and revealed that a woman can never change the dirty thinking of the society. She shared her video on Instagram where she is seen crying and speaking about the same. Along with the video, she wrote, "No matter what a woman does in our society, how much ever she does, she can never change the thinking of people. Even today, before giving a woman a home, a man's name is attached to her or not, and if not, she is not given to her home. It feels sad to see the condition of the woman of our country."

"And these people who refuse to give home go out and give big speeches in the name of women empowerment. Today again I was forbidden from giving home in 1 society because I am a single mother. And the thing to think is that there was only 1 woman to mana. This is the condition of women in the country where women are worshipped, "she added. This is a big story in TV news.

Nisha Rawal supports Charu

TV actress and Karan Mehra's ex-wife, Nisha Rawal supported Charu. Nisha is also a single mother and she commented on Charu's post. She wrote, "I am sorry to hear this my dear! I am sure a beautiful home awaits u."

Many social media users also showed their support for Charu. They have called her a strong woman and motivated her.