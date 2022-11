Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa had accused Rajeev Sen of adultery. Now in a fresh new update, the actress has revealed that Rajeev used to turn off all the cameras at her house when she was not in Mumbai. The couple had decided to give a second chance to their marriage. They have been battling trust and adultery issues in their relationship. Charu has made up her mind to dump Rajeev. During an interview with Indian Express Charu revealed that when she went somewhere Rajeev would always turn off the camera at the home. When she asked him the reason behind the same he used to say that she wanted to spy on the home like Bigg Boss.

This was a small thing to which she did not pay attention. He would also spend his entire day outside in the name of the gym. Charu also revealed that Rajeev was not around when she was carrying their daughter Ziana. She also claimed that Rajeev was not available emotionally and financially for their daughter who just turned one recently. When Ziana got dengue and was admitted to Rajasthan Charu revealed that Rajeev came two days later and spent most of the time in a hotel and not their hospitalized child.

Check out Rajeev Sen with daughter Ziana.

Charu had earlier revealed in an interview that when she was eight months pregnant Rajeev had once not asked her about how she was feeling. Instead, he would rant about meeting Tiger Shroff and at the gym. He would never ask Charu about how her day was as there were a thousand things that were going on inside her when she was pregnant. She used to not say anything as he would again leave the house.