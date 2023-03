Urfi Javed is going places. She has been attending events and big ones at that in the city almost every other day. Uorfi Javed is known for her bizarre style statements that are quite popular. She is also known for her savage retorts to her naysayers. Urfi Javed recently attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show in the city. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' unseen and inside pictures from the party are going viral right now. She is seen partying with Sussanne Khan, Huma Qureshi, Kusha Kapila and more. Out of all the pics, fans have noticed Urfi with Sussanne Khan. Also Read - Urfi Javed STUNS in a sheer blouse and intricate headgear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla show

Urfi Javed parties with Sussanne Khan

Bigg Boss OTT fame and TV actress Urfi Javed always makes news in the Entertainment News section for one or the other reason. Often, it's her outfits that grab attention. Otherwise, Urfi makes news for her spat with people who call out her dressing sense or slam her for in the public domain. However, of late, Urfi is making news for the parties and various public appearances. She attended the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla show which was also attended by the likes of Sussanne Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Natasa Stankovic, Radhika Merchant and more. Also Read - Radhika Merchant in a pink sari, Urfi Javed's red hot look, Natasa Stankovic as golden gal make heads turn at Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla fashion show [View Pics]

Some inside pictures from the party featuring Urfi Javed with Sussanne Khan and other celebrities are now going viral. In the pictures, we see Urfi hugging Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan's former wife is also seen kissing Urfi. The sight has shocked some netizens. Check out Urfi Javed's pictures with Sussanne Khan, Huma Qureshi and more celebs here: Also Read - Jaya Bachchan clicked in 'good mood' at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event; netizens say, 'Deserves special mention in our history' [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens recall Urfi Javed's fight with Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali

Urfi Javed's pictures with Sussanne Khan grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It so happened that Urfi Javed had an online spat with Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali. Farah had commented on Urfi Javed's clothes saying that she should be reprimanded for her dressing sense. Urfi had called her out for supporting her sister Sussanne in skimpy clothes but bashing her. And after looking at Urfi's pics with Sussanne, netizens were reminded of the same. Check comments here:

Urfi Javed recently issued a clarification on Lock Upp 2 rumours. On the other hand, Farah Khan Ali parted ways with her husband DJ Aqeel.