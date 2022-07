A couple of days ago Mika Singh announced Akanksha Puri as the winner of Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. The actress had entered Mika Singh's bridal hunt TV show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti as a wild card contestant and eventually was picked as the winner by the singer himself. Mika and Akanksha have known each other for a long time. They have been friends while a lot of people rejoiced that Mika chose Akanksha, there were a few who questioned the authenticity of the show. Akanksha Puri has responded to all the allegations. Also Read - Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh goes on a date with future wife Akanksha Puri; get massively trolled for THIS reason

Mika Singh chooses Akanksha Puri as his future bride

In a long segment consisting of Mehendi, Sangeet and Haldi functions, followed by Mika Singh's important decision, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti concluded on Monday. Mika Singh took his own sweet time announcing who would be his future bride. He was confused between Neet Mahal and Akanksha Puri. While Akanksha has been his friend for about 13 years, in Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, he developed a strong friendship with Neet Mahal. The third contestant and finalist was Prantika Das. However, he wanted his future wife to be his friend life long and hence, he picked Akanksha. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh trolled for Laksh's latest pic, Bigg Boss 16 theme leaked, Akanksha Puri wins Mika Di Vohti and more

Fans question Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti being fake

Like a lot of reality TV shows, Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti has made it to the entertainment news for being fake and scripted. As soon as Akanksha Puri dropped pictures with Mika Singh from the grand finale of Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, social media users were quick to comment that they'll believe them and their relationship if they drop the real pictures of their wedding. Some asked Akanksha about the contract. Check out the comments here:

Akanksha Puri responds to Mika Di Vohti being scripted and fake

In an interview with ETimes, the Vighnaharta Ganesha actress Akanksha Puri responded to everyone who have this notion of everything was 'pre-planned' for Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. The actress said that her entry was not planned. She shared that Mika Singh was genuinely surprised when he saw her as a wildcard contestant. Akanksha shared that she and Mika have been friends and never dated or romanced each other. She adds, "I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time." Talking about why they didn't get married on stage, Akanksha adds that marriage is a big decision and requires a lot of consideration. She said that one cannot just get married after completing some tasks on the show.