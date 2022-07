Singer and his future wife went on a date together post Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti show on Sunday. Mika chose Akanksha who is his old friend as his future bride on his show. Akanksha and Mika are friends for 13 years now and share a close bond. The two were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday and looked amazing together. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh trolled for Laksh's latest pic, Bigg Boss 16 theme leaked, Akanksha Puri wins Mika Di Vohti and more

Mika and Akanksha posed for the paps together. A video of them from their date night went viral on social media. In the video, Mika was seen in a black suit paired with a blue shirt, while Akanksha looked lovely in a shirt bright pink dress.

Watch the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Within no time, the netizens trolled Mika and Akanksha. One user wrote, 'They won't get married', while another commented saying, 'Mika di wohti show kyu rakha fir Akanksha ko hi chunna tha toh baki ladkiyo ka dil tod diya it's unffair'. Another one said, 'Bilkul bekar jodi'.

Akanksha shared a cute selfie picture from her date night on her Instagram and captioned it asm, "Love you all for your blessings and best wishes." Akanksha entered Mika Di Vohti as a wild card entry. She was in top 3 with co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. After Mika selected Akanksha, netizens slammed the show. They called it 'scripted'.

On the work front, Akanksha was seen in several TV shows and films. She is known for her role as Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha.