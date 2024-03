Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for all wrong reasons today. The show has been trending since a few hours. The reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta getting engaged started doing rounds and it was a huge shock for everyone. People are making memes about it and there were many things being shared on social media. It was reported that they got engaged a few days ago in Vadodara in Gujarat and their families have accepted their relationship.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Raj Anadkat reacts to engagement rumours with Munmun Dutta

However, a few minutes ago, Munmun Dutta spoke to India Forums and clarifies that the news is fake and ridiculous. She said that she does not want to waste her energy on such reports. Now, Raj Anadkat has reacted to these reports. He took to Instagram stories and quashed these rumours.

He wrote, "Hello, everyone. Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat."

Take a look at his post here:

It was being said that Raj and Munmun have been dating ever since Raj had joint Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reports also stated that Munmun and Raj's news was quite popular on the sets and everyone knew about it.

Earlier, when the news had come Munmun had denied reports of being in a relationship with Raj. Now, again the rumours have started and this time it was about engagement.

Watch a video of Munmun Dutta here:

For the unversed, Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita ji in the show while Raj was seen as Tapu. He had replaced Bhavya Gandhi in the show. Raj left the show recently and Nitish Bhaluni has taken his place as Tapu.