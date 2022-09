Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that is running successfully for decades now. The makers have always managed to tickle audience's funny bones with their storyline and plot. The characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have won millions of hearts with their on-point comedy. A few days back, actor Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta in the show bid adieu due to his personal reasons. The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah roped in TV actor to play the role of Taarak Mehta. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer wrap up Imlie, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha's cryptic post and more

Well, recently Shailesh shared a post on his Instagram and seems to have taken an indirect dig at Asit Modi. Shailesh's Instagram post has left everyone shocked and amazed. He captioned the post as, 'आज नहीं तो कल....ईश्वर देखता सब है'. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sachin Shroff talks about replacing Shailesh Lodha, working with Dilip Joshi and more

Take a look at Shailesh Lodha's post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Advertisement

Netizens filled Shailesh's comment section and said that the actor has taken a dig at Asit Modi. One user wrote, '#Asitmodi ji ko tag bhi kr dete', while another one commented saying, 'Taarak Mehta sahab indirectly sab kuch Asit modi ko bol rahe h'. Another user wrote, 'Bilkul sahi kaha aapne Sir'. Shailesh Lodha and Asit Modi's indirect war has been trending on the

Sachin's entry as Taarak Mehta seems to have left fans disappointed and upset. Apart from Shailesh, , Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali, and have already exited the show.