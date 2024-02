Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal in the popular TV show has recently visited the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14 just ahead of its grand inauguration. Dilip paid a visit to the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and was on cloud nine to be present at the inauguration. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari to Nia Sharma: TV celebs who opened up on their struggling phase after tasting success

Dilip even spoke his heart about the significance of the temple in Abu Dhabi and also expressed his gratitude towards the Ruler of Dubai for his generosity in granting permission for the construction of the temple. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta shares adorable throwback pictures from Disneyland shoot; fans say 'We miss the old episodes'

Watch Dilip Joshi's video

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: On BAPS temple, Actor Dilip Joshi says "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. The Ruler of Dubai has a big… pic.twitter.com/4PIQJ2SMIQ — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Trending Now

Talking to ANI, Dilip said that the BAPS temple has been beautifully constructed. He even revealed that he was present when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. He even said that he prays that the message of harmony is spread across the world from the temple.

Apart from Dilip, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Shankar Mahadevan graced the inauguration ceremony at the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.