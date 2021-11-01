Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha REACTS to fans who called the show 'boring'

Airing for almost 13 years, Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom with a loyal fan base. The show has starred , Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures. However, there has been a certain section of viewers who have time and again called the content of the show boring. And Shailesh Lodha, who plays Taarak Mehta in the show, has taken the criticism in his stride. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce over domestic violence, Shashank Vyas reacts to dating rumours, Disha Parmar to reunite with Nakuul Mehta after eight years and more

"It's not about getting bored but it's about human behaviour. The thought process keeps evolving with time. So, for the show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is a run for over 12 years, it's quite normal that the same viewer perceives the characters and content differently at this stage," Shailesh told TellyChakkar.

However, Shailesh also went on to defend the show by talking about its loyal fanbase and TRP ratings. "The actors and their characters are same and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still amongst the top 5 shows, which proves that the audience is still with us," he said.

At a time when limited series on OTT seem to be re-shaping audience viewing patterns, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has still managed to hold sway for over a decade. There is a large section of the TV audience that still get their daily dose of entertainment from the longest running show on small screen.

Producer Asid Kumarr Modi, whose show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been running for 13 years, had earlier said that the strength of the show is the fact the the content is relatable.

"The audience feels that the characters are us. This is why we make sure to celebrate all festivals on the show and also made episodes on Corona. But everything is done in a humourous way. We try to keep our stories new and interesting. We have not taken a single leap, however, with the show, the characters have grown too. This offers the viewers a different perspective. So the basic format is the same but the behaviour of the characters has changed a bit," he had said.