Popular telly actor Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bid adieu to the show in May. The actor seems to have taken a dig at the producer Asit Modi. Shailesh took to his Instagram post and his latest post hinted at never returning to the sitcom. Shailesh fans are upset and heartbroken after knowing his decision.

In the post Shailesh wrote, "ये भी सुन लीजिये...."औरों के हक़ का जोड़ा सब उसने किसी के मन से जुड़ कर नहीं देखा, इस बात से ही फितरत पता चलती है उसकी जिसने भी उसे छोड़ा, मुड़ कर नहीं देखा " #शैलेशकीशैली" It translates to, "Listen to this too.... "

Take a look at Shailesh Lodha's Instagram post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Within no time, Shailesh fans flooded his Instagram with lots of messages. These fans were disappointed as they got to know that Shailesh will never return tp the show. They even requested him to make come back on the show. While some fans got to know that Shailesh is upset with Asit.

A user commented saying, "Aapki shaili ka sidha nishana Asit Modi per hai aur ho bhi kyu na usne aapke svaabhimaan ko thes pahunchai hai", while another said that he does not enjoy watching the show and wrote, "Greetings sir, I don't like to watch the show without you in it. Sir, I have a question, is everything fine between you and Dilip sir? Please tell me sir, can't see our two most favourite actors like this."

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah roped in TV actor to play the role of Taarak Mehta and he replaced Shailesh. Well, Sachin's entry as Taarak Mehta has left fans disappointed.