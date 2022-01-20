is one of the most popular shows on television. In 2013, Kapil Sharma started Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors, and later shifted to Sony TV and renamed his show as The Kapil Sharma Show. While the show gets great TRPs, there are a few people who are not happy with its content. Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha had once criticised the show, however in one of the upcoming episodes, the actor will be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trumps over Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show and others in Ormax Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows Week 2 list

The promo of Shailesh’s episode was released recently, and it grabbed the attention of the netizens. On Instagram, an old video of Shailesh talking bad about Kapil’s show has gone viral. In the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor says, “Main kuch karikram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Ek aisi dadi jo har wyakti ko chumna chahati hai, ek aisi bua jo shaadi ke liye betaab hai, ek pati jo apni patni ko prakarit karta hai. Main uss karikram mein kaam karta hu, jisme ek beta haar baat pe apne baap ke paav chuta hai.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma's 2-year-old daughter Anayra playing the drums on her own is the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video

Now, as he is coming on The Kapil Sharma Show, he is being trolled a lot. An Instagram user wrote, “or ek aise show me kaam krta hoon jhan ek shadi shuda dusre ki biwi par line maarta hai...” Another user commented, “Ab ye bhi usi karyakram me ja rhe hain abhi ..... Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai hhahahah.” One more wrote, “Sbke sb dogle h sale...” A user commented, “Paise ke liye kuch bhi karega.” Also Read - Comedian Krushna Abhishek buys a new luxurious car; sister Arti Singh says 'can't afford it, but you made my dream come true'

Well, Shailesh will be seen in the poet special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He will be accompanied by many other poets in the episode.