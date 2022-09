Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali is on cloud nine. She has got a posh house across the sea shore and has posted snaps related to her same on her Instagram handle. It is interesting to note that the young actress has also painted her own home. Sharing a few photos on her Gram she wrote she is moving to her new home but she had to pay a heavy price. This is because her shirt was spoilt. The diva wrote in her caption, "RIP favourite shirt".

We can see that she has worn a blue short and has teamed it up with shorts and sunglasses. She also sported a short haircut and fans compared her with . Talking about Nidhi she is known to live a good life and is a frequent traveller. Post exiting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah she has been away for quiet sometime now. However she often gives fans about her updates. Nidhi is often seen learning different art forms and goes to unexplored locales in order to be close to mother nature.

Check out Nidhi Bhanushali's photo being compared to Falguni Pathak:

Her Instagram handle is a proof that she loves to be close to mother nature. A while ago her bikini photos had become viral on social media. She was upset about the same and had told ETimes in an interview that she did not like that her pictures had become the talk of the town. She felt that there were many important things that people should have talked about.

The young woman does not follow a lot of celebrity gossip so she had no idea that her photos were circulated on social media. She came to know about the same when a few people sent links of her photos.

Nidhi Bhanushali is best known for her role as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Post she exited the show Palak Sindhwani played her character and is still associated with the show. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta left the show. He has been replaced by Sachin Shroff.