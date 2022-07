Palak in an interview with TOI revealed how she used to stay in PGs and has changed a lot of houses in Mumbai only to save rupees 2000. She recalled how she used to shift from 1BHK to 2BHK and now finally is staying in a 3 BHK apartment which is also on rent. The actress even added of having a dream to buy her house in Mumbai and is working on it. Palak is extremely happy with her growth and how it is steady and considers herself lucky that she has seen all the phases in life from a lower point to success. Also Read - Thank You movie review: A must watch for Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna’s performance

Palak even added that her father was in disbelief that she bagged a role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She told her father how she got a role in his favourite show and they both could not contain their excitement. Before making it to the show, Palak revealed doing advertisements and how her dad wasn't aware of it and one day it was her mom who made him understand that whatever work she is doing is for her pocket money and there is nothing wrong with it. Palak makes sure that she balances her studies and work as she is extremely good at academics.