Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It has been entertaining the masses for more than a decade and fans are quite loyal to the show. However, of late, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for the replacements of the popular cast of the TV show. Well, as y'all know a few of them have planned to move on from TMKOC and hence, the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, is actively looking out for replacements. It seems the makers have got their replacement for Shailesh Lodha. Check out who it is below:

Shailesh Lodha to be replaced by THIS actor?

For years now, Shailesh Lodha played the role of Taarak Mehta, aka Jethalal's close confidant and aide in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And fans have been attached to Shailesh as Taarak too. But the actor felt that his number of days wasn't being utilised and that he didn't want to stay at home for 10 days straight. Moreover, there have been reports of the exclusivity contract that has been doing the rounds which states that the actor cannot take up any other project, it seems. Well, Asit Kumarr Modi had previously hinted at getting a replacement. And now, the name of Jaineeraj Rajpurohit has surfaced as the replacement of Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta. Yes, you read that right.

Asit Kumarr Modi and Shailesh Lodha's tiff

It so happened that a couple of days ago, Asit Kumarr Modi's video of seemingly taking a jibe at Shailesh Lodha's exit went viral. He said that he cannot do anything if one feels that he/she has done enough and that his/her heart is content with all that has been done. He added that in the end, the show must go on and that the makers will welcome old or new Taarak Mehta as per the situation. Later, Shailesh Lodha allegedly took a jibe at Modi by sharing a post about how people change just like a chameleon.

Who is Jaineeraj Rajjpurohit?

While there hasn't been any official confirmation over Jaineeraj Rajpurohit replacing Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in Taara Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the ETimes report states that he is being considered to play Taarak. Jaineeraj Rajpurohit has been a part of Naagin, Balika Vadhu, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and to name a few. He was also seen in and Paresh Rawal starrer OMG: Oh My God.

Meanwhile, earlier there were reports of Kajal Pisal replacing as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A couple of months ago, Sunayana Fozdar had replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And about a couple of weeks ago makers found Nattu Kaka in Kiran Bhatt, earlier played by Ghanashyam Nayak.