Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been courting controversies one after another. Some of the former cast members of the popular TV show have been opening up about the harassment they faced or the unfairness they felt while working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. At first, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal called out the makers and claimed that the set is a male-chauvinistic place. Priya Ahuja Rajda had ascertained the same. And now, former Bawri, that is, Monika Bhadoriya has also claimed the same. Check what she has to say below:

Monika Bhadoriya calls Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set a male-chauvinistic place

Monika Bhadoriya was asked about the concerns of the sets being a male-chauvinistic place. The actress agreed on the same and added that if she shared her side of the story, many people would call her up and ask her why she talked about it. Monika Bhadoriya claims that the place supports a male-chauvinistic environment but adds that it is prevalent everywhere in the industry and not just Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set. The actress told an entertainment news portal that she has seen at a lot of places that female actresses are paid far less than their male counterparts. She claims that in some places female actresses are called early while male actors are called on time.

Jennifer Mistry, Priya Ahuja Rajda on the male chauvinistic environment on Taarak Mehta sets

Monika Bhadoriya claims that the male-chauvinistic environment is so much that it becomes hard for anyone to compromise. Even if people are ready to compromise on certain things, it is difficult. Talking about other actresses such as Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Priya Ahuja Rajda who played Roshan Singh Sodhi and Rita Reporter on the show, the former was the first to call it a male-chauvinistic place. had reacted to her comments by denying the same after which she slammed him. Priya Rajda Ahuja also called it a male chauvinistic place and claimed that Asit Kumarr Modi has often told her that she can live like a Queen since Malav Rajda, (former director of the show) earns as it is.

Earlier Monika Bhadoriya had opened up on the harassment she faced on sets. The actress opened up about working even when her mother had been hospitalised.