It seems bad days are here for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi. At first, it was Shailesh Lodha who left the show and later filed a case against Modi and then Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit and called him out for sexual harassment. And now, former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Monika Bhadoriya have called out the producer. She claims that he does indeed treat the actors and artists like dogs. The actress claims that he says he is God. Monika Bhadoriya quit the show in 2019. And now, after Jennifer's claims, she has shared her experience.

Monika Bhadoriya calls out Asit Kumarr Modi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The actress told an entertainment news portal that the makers had stopped her payment. She fought for the same for about a year. The amount that was due was around Rs 4 to 5 lakhs, claims Monika Bhadoriya who played Bawari in the popular sitcom. She adds claims that the makers have stopped the payments of every artist be it Raj Anadkat and Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi). Monika says that Asit Kumar Modi has no shortage of money.

Monika Bhadoriya recalls her hellish days on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Monika tells Hindustan Times that while her mother was undergoing cancer treatment, the actress would be staying at the hospital throughout the night. The makers remained unsupportive towards her. They would call her in the morning asking her to report to the shoot. They would force her to come to the shoot and when she would reach the sets, there was nothing for her to do for hours. When her mother passed away, the actress was not in the right state of mind. The makers did not call to offer condolences but after 7 days asking her to rejoin the shoot. When she shared that she was not in the right frame of mind, the team told her that since they are giving her the money, she should report to the set even if it's her mother admitted to the hospital or anyone else. "Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says ‘I’m a God," Monika tells the portal.

Monika calls our Sohail Ramani for his abusive behaviour

The actress shares that she refused to work at such a place where one would feel that they would rather take their own life. Monika says everyone is rude and 'badtameez' and calls out Sohail Ramani the biggest badtameez on the sets. Furthermore, the actress shares that nobody from the show right now will call out the makers as they want to keep their jobs. The actress claims she was made to sign a contract to not talk ill about the show in the media. Monika says that they treat everyone like dogs and act misers with the artist's money. She calls out EP Sohail as the worst, saying that he even abused Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka.