Of late, the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is being discussed a lot. The TV show produced by Asit Modi is ruling the headlines and for all the wrong reasons. It started with Jennifer Mistry Baniswal who played the role of Mrs Sodhi accusing the producer of sexual harassment. She has reportedly filed a case against the makers. Asit Modi and team refuted all the allegations calling Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal 'indisciplined'. Later, Monika Bhadoriya who played the role of Bawri opened up on her ordeal and claimed that Asit Modi threatened to ruin her career. Now, Priya Ahuja who played the role of Rita Reporter in the show has spoken up.

Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter shares her ordeal

In an interview with Etimes, Priya Ahuja shared how the behaviour of Asit Modi and team changed after she tied the knot with director Malav Rajda. She claimed that she was subjected to unfair treatment and that the artists of Ka Ooltah Chashmah have to go through mental harassment. She said that after she got married to Malav, her track in the show was reduced and after he left the show, she was clueless about her track. Priya revealed that she messaged Asit Modi quite a few times asking about her track in the show and received no response. She even messaged Sohil Ramani to get clarity on her role but efforts went in vain. She further said, "Mujhe aap ne 9 months se show par nahi bulaya because your relationship with Malav ended and aapne uske baad mujhe makkhi ki tarah Nikal ke phek diya…". She even claimed that she got to hear that why does she have to work as Malav is earning. Priya Ahuja felt disrespected as despite working on the show for 14 years, she did not get any response from any makers about her track.

Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set 'male chauvinist'?

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal even called the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 'male chauvinist'. To this, Priya Ahuja agreed. She said that '100 percent' there is 'male chauvinist' attitude on the sets. She also expressed shock over Mandar Chandwarkar's comments saying that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set is a happy place and not male chauvinistic. Priya Ahuja shared that she is amazed by his statements as he is very good friends with Jennifer.

Trending Now

Further, Priya Ahuja also spoke about Jennifer Mistry Baniswal and shared that she is she is not abusive, indisciplined person. Rather she called her 'sweetest' and 'spiritual'. Priya Ahuja but also said that she does not have clue about the sexual harassment claims made by Jennifer.