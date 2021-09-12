Earlier today, Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame had issued two statements over the ongoing speculations of her relationship with her co-star Raj Anadkat. She slammed the trolls for slut-shaming and age-shaming her in the comment section and also lashed out at the media for publishing stories about her alleged affair. And now Raj has broken his silence over the matter. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's how much Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat and others charge per episode

Sharing a note on Instagram, Raj asked the trolls to think about the repercussions while spreading false stories about him and his co-star Munmun Dutta. "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your `COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent . All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense," he posted on Instagram.

Munmun penned two separate notes on her Instagram, one for the trolls and second for the media. Slamming the trolls in her first note, the actress said that she is ashamed to calling herself the daughter of India after all the negativity she had received from the people who she has entertained for nearly 13 years. In her second note, Munmun slammed the media for publishing the report of her rumoured relationship without consent and causing her mental pain.

There have been rumours that actors Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat are dating each other. As per a report in ETimes, Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji in the sitcom and Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu are head-over-heels in love with each other. These rumours started floating after fans noticed Raj's flirtatious comments on Munmun's Instagram posts and reel videos. The report states that the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is well aware of the same.