Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta to quit the show for Bigg Boss OTT?

After Shailesh's shocking exit, speculations are doing the rounds that Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, will reportedly leave the show for Bigg Boss OTT.