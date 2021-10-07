TV and film actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who was better known as Nattu Kaka of the long-running Hindi sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, lost his battle against cancer on October 3. He was 76. Besides TMKOC, Ghanshyam has also acted in Gujarati and Hindi films and one of them was 's wherein he played the role of Vithal Kaka. And you would be surprised to know that the film's lead actress used to touch his feet and seek his blessings on the sets. Also Read - Bollywood stars who stay away from filmy parties and the shocking reasons behind it

Recalling his fond memories from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam sets, Ghanshyam said that Aishwarya Rai was very respectful and friendly with him. Since she was new to the industry at that time, Ghanshyam helped Aishwarya in learning Bhavai, a folk dance popular in Gujarat, and the actress used to copy him after he showed her how to do it. Out of respect, Aishwarya used to touch his feet sometimes.

"I have many fond memories from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya Rai was new to the industry at that time and she was very respectful and friendly with me. I had taught her Bhawai in Gujarathi. She would even touch my feet sometimes out of respect. As I was very close to the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the entire unit respected and loved me. I had helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali a lot during the making of the film. still addresses me as Vitthal Kaka. He has always met me warmly whenever he had come on the sets to promote his films on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He hugs me whenever he meets me," Ghanshyam had told TOI in an interview.

Nayak started as a child artiste in 1960 and went on to have a crowded career in Gujarati and Hindi films and on the Gujarati stage. He even lent his voice as a playback singer, teaming up with and Mahendra Kapoor.

He'll however be remembered most fondly for playing Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Nattu Kaka, who handles the accounts section of the electricals store run by the serial's principal character, Jethalal Gada, essayed by . Whenever Jethalal assigns Nattu Kaka some work he doesn't want to do, he pretends to not have heard and shouts, "Heh, 'mujhe kuch kaha'? (Did you say something to me?)"

Those words will remain the collective memory of the countless fans Ghanshyam Nayak leaves behind.