Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to touch Ghanshyam Nayak's feet on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam sets

Since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was new to the industry at that time, Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Vithal Kaka in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, helped Aishwarya learn Bhavai dance. Out of respect, Aishwarya used to touch his feet.