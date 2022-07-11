Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Aishwarya Sakhuja to be the new Dayaben? [Read deets]

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. For a long time now, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see Disha Vakani return as Dayaben again. And a couple of weeks ago, Dayaben was brought back, but just in a standee form. Fans had lashed out at the makers for the same. And recently, speculations were rife that Aishwarya Sakhuja has been approached for the role of Dayaben. As y'all know, the auditions for Dayaben's character were on.

Aishwarya Sakhuja is the new Dayaben?

Disha Vakani's Dayaben is one immortal character. And her absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been too long. There's no confirmation about whether Disha Vakani will return as Dayaben or not. And hence, the makers had begun auditions for Dayaben's character. Reports surfaced that Aishwarya Sakhuja will be stepping into the shoes of Disha to play Dayaben recently. When reached out to the and Yeh Hai Chahtein actress, she said that she did an audition. However, Aishwarya Sakhuja said, "I had tested for the role but I don't think I am doing it," reports Pinkvilla.

Producer on the flak for not bringing Dayaben back

When recently Sundarlal brought a standee of Disha Vakani as Dayaben in Taaral Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans abused the makers and accused them of playing with their emotions. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi reacted to the same. He said that while he understands the emotions of the fans attached to the show, Dayaben cannot be brought back overnight. He said, "Dayaben can not return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani recently welcomed a baby boy. In other news, Kiran Bhat replaced Ghanashyam Nayak as Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.