Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one popular TV show in the country. It has an ensemble cast which consists of Dilip Joshi, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and more. The cast is set typically in their characters from different regions across the country. Amit Bhatt who plays Champaklal Gada in the most popular TV show was seen in a very different avatar from his usual appearance of the elderly Bapuji. And fans cannot help but react to the picture in the most hilarious way.

Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji rides a motorcycle

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a TOP TV show which often grabs headlines in entertainment news for various reasons. And now, Amit Bhatt who plays Bapuji has become the talk of the town. A paparazzi shared a picture of Amit on his social media handle. Amit is seen in jeans and T-shirt. He is also seen wearing a Gandhi topi with it. Bapuji is usually seen wearing a Gandhi topi but not jeans and a t-shirt. It is certainly refreshing to see Amit Bhatt in his normal appearance. Amit is looking straight into the camera and has a hint of a smile on his lips.

Check out Amit Bhatt's picture with Royal Enfield here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens have a field day over Amit Bhatt's picture

Well, it so happened that the paparazzi who shared the picture asked the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to caption the picture in the TMKOC style. And ever since, the fans are having a blast in the comments section of the post. Check out what they have commented on the picture below:

Over the last couple of years, a lot of people have left the show. From Monika Bhadoriya, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi and more have left the show. Disha Vakani who played the pivotal role of Dayaben, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's wife in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not been seen in the show for a couple of years now. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going on for about 15 years now. It has a loyal fanbase who watch the show ardently. However, of late some of the fans are bored since Dayaben is not in the show anymore and a lot of cast members have been changed too.