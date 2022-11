Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the show number one with their upcoming twists and turns. Actor Amit Bhatt who essays the role of Champak Chacha in the show has been injured severely on the sets of the show. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor has been advised complete bed rest as he fell during shooting. Also Read - From Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: TV celebs who left popular roles

Reportedly, Amit is currently not shooting for the show. The actor was performing a scene when he had to run and lost his balance. Amit fell badly and was rushed for help. He was injured badly and is currently taking proper rest.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are just like a big family and are co-operating with Amit. They want the actor to recover fully and return to the sets of the show soon. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on the TV and fans are in love with the characters.

Recently, the show completed 14 years, and the entire team was seen cutting cake on the sets of the show. The makers roped in Sachin Shroff as Shailesh Lodha bid adieu to the show.