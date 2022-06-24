Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali Bhabhi aka Neha Mehta's shocking reveal; says she is yet to get paid dues for six months work

Ka Ooltah Chashmah is again in the news. This time, actress Neha Mehta who played Anjali Bhabhi on the show for six months has said that she has not been paid dues for last six months of her tenure on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress was paired with Shailesh Lodha on the show. She gave a statement to ETimes TV where she said that she worked on the show for 12 long years before she quit in 2020. She was quoted as saying, "I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money." She said that she has called up the production house to request them to expediate her payments. Also Read - Shamshera siren Vaani Kapoor exudes horror icon Elvira's sultry gothic vibe in all-black attire with plunging neckline [View Pics]

There are rumours that Shailesh Lodha has quit the show too. He is now hosting a new poetry show, Waah Bhai Waah. He refused to confirm or deny if he had indeed bid good-bye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In fact, some fans want the show to go off air. They feel like the makers have exhausted all kinds of content and it is too boring. Also Read - BTS leader RM marrying a fan? Big Hit Music issues clarifications after rumours spread like wildfire in Korea's online forums

It seems Neha Mehta has not bagged another show after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is waiting for good offers. She feels that TV is a great medium, and has made her very popular. She said she did not wish to jump on another show after acting in one for 12 long years. Neha Mehta is also planning to set up her own production house. Also Read - Ginni Virdi of Udaan fame alleges domestic abuse by husband Parminder Singh Malhi; says he hit her just 7 days after her delivery

and fans were hopeful for the return of the latter but it is not happening. This was confirmed by the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi in a recent interview.