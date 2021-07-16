Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Aradhana Sharma aka Deepti reveals she's suffering from trust issues after a casting couch experience; says, 'I can't stay with a man in one room'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma has recounted her casting couch experience to a daily. What is heartbreaking is her candid disclosure on how she suffered from PSTD after the incident that left her with huge trust issues. Aradhana Sharma said the incident happened around 5 years back when she was a student in Pune. It seems it happened in her home town Ranchi. She told the paper, "It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known. I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and running away. I couldn’t share this to anyone for a few days. It was a love scene reading script. It was very bad."

It seems the incident left her scarred emotionally and mentally. The actress said she started viewing all men in a bad light. She told the paper, "I can’t stay with a man in one room. I can’t even stay with my papa. This has happened with me. I was 19/20 years old then. I couldn’t let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped."

The actress played the role of a detective Deepti on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Aradhana Sharma says the small role made a lot of difference to her career. It seems it has got her a lot of popularity.