Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: #ArrestMunmunDutta trends on social media after she reportedly uses the word 'bhangi' in a video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is in trouble. It seems in a video the lady is heard using the word bhangi. As we know, it is a casteist slur and not in good taste. A lot of people have called out Munmun Dutta for using the term. The lady has issued an apology on social media saying that she has been misinterpreted. She says she was misinformed about the use of the word, and once she came to know she removed it. But people are very upset given that caste discrimination is so rampant in India. There is a trend #ArrestMunmunDutta on Twitter. She is famous all over India as Babita Ji from the hit sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

'bhangi' is a term used by upper castes for someone belonging to one of the untouchable castes. Members of this caste have traditionally been restricted to sweeping, cleaning toilets and handling dead bodies. And they have faced immense socio-economic discrimination as a result. pic.twitter.com/ismvQDdOSL — Pratītyasamutpāda (@Prattyasamutpd1) May 10, 2021

#ArrestMunmunDutta

इस कोविड संकट मे यदि वाल्मीकि समाज कोविड वारियर बनकर सफाई न करे तो

कुत्ते की मोत मारे जाओगे आप।

सम्मान करो उनका जिनसे आप सुरक्षित हो। — Vishal Verma (विशाल वर्मा) ?? #wearMask (@VidrohiVishal) May 10, 2021

यह कोई पहली बार नहीं है जब किसी का उसकी जाति के कारण अपमान किया गया हो और केवल माफी माँग कर मामले को रफा दफा करने की कोशिश की गई हो इसलिए हम गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हैं...@MumbaiPolice#ArrestMunmunDutta — Sanju Vermaa (@surendrak9462) May 10, 2021

यह जातिगत सोच पूरे देश में एक भयंकर महामारी से भी खतरनाक है जो कई सालों से चली आ रही है और कई सालों तक रहेगी#ArrestMunmunDutta — Suresh Seju (@SureshSeju12) May 10, 2021

We are demanding @MumbaiPolice please take a strict action against her in SC/ST act. She is using inappropriate word for a particular society & hurt our sentiment. #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/kJPTy18Ccl — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) May 10, 2021

@moonstar4u but why are you apologising?? Using that slur was not a mistake. You have committed a crime as per SC/ST act. I request @MumbaiPolice to arrest her as soon as possible.#ArrestMunmunDutta https://t.co/L6kqyAytnc — ✪ Capt. Jack Sparrow ✪ (@Lunatic__Boi) May 10, 2021

It seems in a video she said that she uses minimum makeup if she has to step out as she does not want to look like a Bhangi. It is evident that she did not know that use of that word has more implications.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ????? ??‍♀️? (@mmoonstar)

We hope better sense prevails next time....