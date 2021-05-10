Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: #ArrestMunmunDutta trends on social media after she reportedly uses the word 'bhangi' in a video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is in trouble. It seems in a video the lady is heard using the word bhangi. As we know, it is a casteist slur and not in good taste. A lot of people have called out Munmun Dutta for using the term. The lady has issued an apology on social media saying that she has been misinterpreted. She says she was misinformed about the use of the word, and once she came to know she removed it. But people are very upset given that caste discrimination is so rampant in India. There is a trend #ArrestMunmunDutta on Twitter. She is famous all over India as Babita Ji from the hit sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected THIS Hrithik Roshan starrer which turned out to be a blockbuster?
It seems in a video she said that she uses minimum makeup if she has to step out as she does not want to look like a Bhangi. It is evident that she did not know that use of that word has more implications. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samaira's birthday desserts, are a treat for every cake lover — view pics
We hope better sense prevails next time.... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor-Taimur Ali Khan at Karisma Kapoor’s house, Kartik Aaryan, Emraan Hashmi go cycling – 12 celebs who were papped in the city today
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.