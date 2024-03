Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans today got a shock as news emerged that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat had secretly got engaged in Vadodara, Gujarat. While Raj Anadkat plays Tipendra Jethalal Gada on the show, Munmun Dutta is the iconic Babita Ji. The report read that the engagement happened in the presence of families of the two stars. It seems they have accepted the relationship of Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta. The age of Raj Anadkat is 27 years while the age of Munmum Dutta is 36 years. The report stated that despite the denials everyone knew that they were a couple.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Social media explodes with memes on Jethalal

The news has gone viral all over. Memes of Jethalal have filled social media. As we know, Jethalal is shown as being crazy over Babita Ji on the show. Take a look at some of the funniest memes...

Bete ne hi gaadari kar di Bewafa Nikli Babita Jii??#TMKOC pic.twitter.com/3smz74eo74 — Avinav Nandi  (@Avinav_Nandi69) March 13, 2024

#TMKOC Babita Munmun Dutta

Tappu Raj Anadkat https://t.co/TWkL9HrSSa — Troll Haters (@AdityaG71839694) March 13, 2024

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the long-running shows of Indian TV. It is also one of the most controversial ones after Jennifer Mistry filed a sexual harassment charge on Asit Modi. Munmun Dutta too was on a long break from the show.