Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running show on television. The show has a crazy fan following. The comedy TV show has been in the news for all wrong reasons. A lot has been said about the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi in the show had accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual assault. Along with her, a few cast members also spoke about issues with the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and his team. People spoke about the toxic environment on the sets of the show.

Now, Asit Kumarr Modi has reacted to all these allegations. The show recently completed 15 years and Asit Kumarr Modi shared a video recently and spoke about why he made the show. He also remembered all the actors who left the show midway and those who passed away.

Asit Modi on allegations

He said, “In this 15 year long journey, there are some cast members who left us out of their own will. They got off the train midway and went their own way but I won't forget their contribution. I praise their hard work and thank them. But I can assure you, we have never thought ill of someone or said anything wrong but if someone has felt hurt, unintentionally, I apologise to them sincerely."

Asit Kumarr Modi says they are clean

He also spoke to IANS about the allegations. He said that he feels sad emotionally and he has not done anything wrong to anyone. He further shared that he has always tried to keep everyone happy as he spreads happiness through his show. Hence he keeps his team happy and it is a positive environment on the sets.

He said that they are clean and pure by heart. After Jennifer, Priya Rajda Ahuja, Malav Rajda and Monika Bhadoriya had levelled allegations against Asit and team. Shailesh Lodha also left the show on a bad note and same with Neha Mehta who played Anjali Mehta.