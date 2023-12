Dilip Joshi starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news since a long time. The recent episodes of the show have grabbed all the attention. In the recent episodes, the makers tried to set up a story for Dayaben's return. They tried to get the TRPs by creating a setup of Dayaben's return. However, Daya did not come back. It was heartbreaking for all the fans of Jethalal and Dayaben. The makers of the show were brutally trolled and boycott TMKOC was trending everywhere on social media. Fans decided to ban the show as Dayaben did not return. People also called the show boring because there is no Daya in it. People were expecting that their favourite actress Disha Vakani would return as Daya but everyone was disappointed. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Earlier, Asit Kumarr Modi had assured that Dayaben will return during the Diwali episodes of the show. He said that they are trying to get Disha Vakani back but if she does not return, they will bring in a new star as Daya. As per reports, the producer had even auditioned 200-300 actresses for the role of Daya.

Asit Kumarr Modi reacts to boycott TMKOC trend

However, the audience was hurt as the makers once again fooled them about Dayaben's return. Recently, there were rumours that the show's makers are planning to shut the show. Yes, it was being said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going off-air. However, Asit Kumarr Modi has now come out with an explanation for everything.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Asit Kumar Modi has reacted to the boycott TMKOC trend. He also spoke about the rumours of the show going off-air. He said that he is here to entertain the audience and he will never lie to the viewers. This is a big story in TV news.

Asit Modi assures Dayaben will be back

He added, "Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya's character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it's my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere."

He further said that it is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years and this is the only show with no leaps in it.