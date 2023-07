Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has climbed up the ladder on the TRP list. In the 29th week of the year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it stood fourth following Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The TRPs have shot up amidst all the negativity revolving around Asit Kumar Modi and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. Well, it seems the makers have a plan in place to put all the negativity behind them and boost the TRPs even more. Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben is going to return to the show.

It's confirmed! Disha Vakani to return to TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 15 years. It is definitely one of the longest-running shows that is still tickling the funny bones of the audience. To celebrate this occasion, Asit Kumarr Modi made a big announcement regarding Daya ben. He revealed that Disha Vakani is coming back to the show. For years now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running without Daya ben. Many of the fans were heartbroken to know that Disha Vakani has left the show and the makers found it pretty difficult to find her replacement. But now, she is coming back.

Asit Kumarr Modi was quoted saying, "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist isDaya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." Time and again, Asit Kumarr Modi has spoken about finding a new Daya ben but it seems Disha Vakani is the only one who can ace it!

Jennifer Mistry Baniswal aka Roshan Singh Sodi vs Asit Modi controversy

This comes amidst Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's shocking allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi. As per reports, she filed a sexual harassment. She spoke at lengthy about toxicity on the sets of the show and more in various interviews. On the other hand, Asit Kumarr Modi denied all the allegations made by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played