Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been receiving a lot of negative light over the past few months. While Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta left the show and blamed the makers for non-payment of dues, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. After Jennifer Baniswal who played Mrs Sodhi on the show came up with shocking allegations, Priya Ahuja who played Rita Reporter also spoke about the treatment she received on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets. Now, the makers have found a new Rita Reporter and Priya Ahuja is upset.

Priya Ahuja REACTS to the new Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Talking to Etimes, Priya Ahuja said that she made repeated attempts to get in touch with the makers to know whether she is still a part of it or not and received no response at all. Priya Ahuja said that she wasn't aware that she was going to get replaced in the show and nobody from the team reached out to her to let he know that she isn't a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah anymore. She recalled messaging Asit Kumarr Modi and Sohil Ramani in May and even told them that they are being unprofessional. Later, she herself said that she isn't a part of the show. Talking about finding a replacement for her character, Priya Ahuja said that she is obviously upset. She said, "Of course, it is very heartbreaking. I am extremely hurt by the behaviour. They could have kept the basic respect by changing the character name or else at least by acknowledging my message. They could have kept the basic respect by changing the character name or else at least by acknowledging my message."

Priya Ahuja also mentioned that as her husband Malav Rajda left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she was automatically ousted from the show. In the latest 8 months, she claimed that the team made no communication with her. She further asserted that she wasn't surprised and rather won't be surprised if Asit Kumarr Modi and team make Rita Reporter's role even bigger and prominent this time.