Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which was a comedy show has now turned into a controversial show. Back-to-back makers are finding themselves in a huge pool of trouble. Earlier, Shailesh Lodha's exit as Taarak Mehta raised many eyebrows. The makers were also trolled for playing with the emotions of the fans by stating Dayaben is going to return. And now Neha Mehta who played Anjali Mehta has claimed that she has not been paid for the last few months. This left everyone shocked and the team of the show then issued an official statement. Now, it looks like Asit Modi the producer of the show is hurt with Neha Mehta's claims.

According to an official from the team, Asit Modi is really hurt by Neha Mehta's claims of nonpayment of dues. Source also stated that the team had reached out to her but got no response. The official quoted to Etimes, "We are really hurt. After two years, she realized that six months' worth of money was pending. Did she send the production house a letter or communicate with us? In fact, we tried to communicate with her but she did not reply to us."

Earlier, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had issued a statement suggesting that Neha Mehta is unwilling to sign some documents because of which her full and final settlement is pending. The statement read, "We consider artistes as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta multiple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per the company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication since the past two years and left the show without meeting us. We wish that she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers, who have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action."