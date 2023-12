Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back among the top five shows on the TRP charts. Well, the reason for this is the hope of Dayaben returning to the show. Yes, as per reports, it was being said that Dayaben will return during the Diwali episodes of the show. Reports suggested that Disha Vakani is returning but a few of them also said that Asit Kumarr Modi has auditioned around 200-300 actresses for the role of Daya. In the latest episodes of the show, we see Jethalal and the Gokuldham society members preparing to welcome Dayaben back. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Everyone is excited to meet Dayaben and Jethalal also informs the same to Tapu. Jethalal, Tapu, and Bapuji do garba in their house as they are excited to meet Dayaben. However, we saw Taarak Mehta expressing his concern in front of Anjali that he is worried about Jethalal's fate.

Nattu Kaka and Bagha wait for Bawri

However, Anjali calms him down and asks him to be excited about Dayaben's return. Now, in the latest episode, we see Bawri talking about Dayaben. In the episode, we see Bagha and Nattu Kaka waiting for Bawri. Nattu kaka tells Bagha that they have to reach Gokuldham society on time so that they can welcome Dayaben.

Bawri's intuitions

Bawri arrives there and tells Bagha, Nattu Kaka that she is having an intuition that Daya Bhabhi might not come today. Nattu kaka scolds her and asks her not to say that. In the Gokuldham society, Jethalal happily tells Bapuji that he will finally meet Daya. This is a big story in TV news.

He sees the arrangements made by Tapu sena for Dayaben and asks Tapu if he spoke to Sunderlal. Tapu says that he spoke to him and Daya will be in the society soon.

Is Dayaben actually returning?

Well, we also see in the promo that Jethalal and others burst crackers as Daya's car arrives in the society. It will now be interesting to see if Dayaben has actually returned and if Disha Vakani is back as Daya or not.