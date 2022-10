Despite the mixed ratings and social media buzz, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most discussed shows. The recent rumour is that of Bhavya Gandhi making a comeback on the show. It is being said that the original Tappu Sena was approached by the makers to comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, Bhavya Gandhi has denied the news. He said that these were just rumours and there is no truth in the same. The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been caught up in many rumors of late. Some of them were disturbing too.

It was said that Disha Vakani had been diagnosed with throat cancer. However, her brother Mayur Vakani quickly dismissed this news as fake and baseless. The actress is now mother to two young kids. After his exit, Bhavya Gandhi has been active in Gujarati cinema and theatre. Raj Anadkat had replaced Bhavya Gandhi on the show. He too stayed on for a fixed time period. Now, Raj Anadkat is working towards a career in Bollywood. Of late, he did a romantic music video as well.

There are many who feel that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs to shut shop now. The show is not the same without Disha Vakani as Dayaben. They feel the humor is jaded, and the makers fail to live upto earlier standards. But still, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is widely watched in urban homes and small-town India. Bhavya Gandhi is still known as Tappu Sena all over India. He literally grew up playing the role.