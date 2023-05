Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy show that has been entertaining the masses for years. However, it seems not everything is well on the sets of the show. Back to back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal make a shocking claim as she quit the show after 15 years. The actress has reportedly filed a sexual harassment case against the producer of the show Asit Modi. To Etimes, she claimed that she was humiliated on the sets of the show. Also Read - TV TRP List Week 18: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clashes with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makes surprise entry

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal stated that said that Asit Modi made sexual advances toward her. Then to Telly Talk India, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared some incidents from the team's trip to Singapore. She said that Asit Modi called her at his hotel room and have whisky. She said that she was trembling but she chose to ignore. Now, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has shared a strong and powerful message on her Instagram.

The actress in the video can be heard saying that nobody should take her silence for weakness. She further added that in the court of God, everybody is the same. In the caption, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote that the truth will come out and justice will prevail.

As the reports of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accusations went viral, team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah released a statement calling the allegations baseless. To Etimes, the producer said, "This is just a fake and baseless allegation and it holds it holds no truth. She is just trying to malign my image. This is my genuine reaction and I am not trying to make excuses or cover up. Everyone knows how I am in real life. We sacked her from the show and my team. My director and the team asked her to leave the show."

Prior to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers were in the news as Shailesh Lodha accused them of non-payment of dues. The makers had then clarified that they proposed to pay the dues but Shailesh Lodha did not appear to sign the final documents. For more entertainment news and updates stay tuned.