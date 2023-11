Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running TV show. It began in 2008 and is still the favourite of the audience. Dayaben and Jethalal are everyone's favourite jodi. Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani have made us love the show. However, since last six years, Disha Vakani has been missing from the show. The actress has left the show for her maternity leave but later she did not return. There were reports about her having issues with the shoot timings and salary. Disha has two kids and there were reports that she is not returning to the show any time. The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi said that he would love if Disha returns but if not, he is searching for a replacement and will get Dayaben in the show soon.

Sunderlal announces Dayaben's return

Now, the Diwali episodes in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will start soon and we saw Sunderlal coming to Mumbai to meet Jethalal. He tells Jethalal that Dayaben will return during Diwali. Jethalal also starts preparing for Daya's return.

However, it is still not clear if Disha Vakani is returning as Daya or someone else will take her place. There were reports a few days back that Asit Kumarr Modi has auditioned 200-300 actresses for the role of Dayaben. He wants the best actress to take up this important role of Daya. This is a big story in TV news.

However, a few reports also say that Disha Vakani has finally agreed to be back on the show after six years. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for all wrong reasons.

It all started when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi and others of sexual assault. She made various serious allegations against him and said that he disrespected women. After Jennifer, Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja and husband Malav Rajda also opened up about the issues they faced while working on the show.

Shailesh Lodha also spoke about not getting respect on the sets and also shared that he was not paid his dues. He also filed a case against the makers and even won it.