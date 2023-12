Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a few days. Recently, everyone started loving the show and was interested in the latest episodes. The reason for this was the re-entry of Dayaben. The episodes showed that Dayaben is going to return during the Diwali episodes. Jethalal and the Gokuldham society members were preparing to welcome her. This led to a rise in the TRP numbers. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reached the top five shows on the TRP charts. But now, fans are disappointed as Dayaben did not return to Gokuldham. This time too the makers fooled with Dayaben's return track. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Fans were heartbroken seeing Jethalal cry in the show. People started talking about boycotting the show on social media. They said that everyone should stop watching the show as it became boring after Daya's exit. Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had also said that Dayaben will return during the Diwali episodes.

TMKOC is going off-air?

As per reports, Disha Vakani was reportedly coming back but it was also being said that the producer has auditioned 200-300 actresses for Daya's role. However, it seems Dayaben is not returning now. Recently, it was also said that the show is now going off-air after it received a lot of backlash for not showing Dayaben.

But, is that happening? Well, the answer is no. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not going off-air anytime soon and is here to stay. The show has been running since 15 years and it is still loved by many. This is a big story in TV news.

Talking about the show's controversies, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had accused the makers of sexual assault and also said that she was being disrespected on the sets. She also revealed that the makers do not give any respect to women on the sets.

Actress Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Ahuja Rajda also supported Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta left the show recently after issues with the makers. He filed a case against them for not giving him his fees. All these controversies led to a lot of negativity for the show already.