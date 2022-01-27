played a pivotal role in making Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show a success. She essayed the role of Dayaben and made fans fall insanely in love with her. It was in 2017 that she went on a break as she got pregnant. Though fans rooted for her to return to the show post her maternity break, Disha Vakani chose to stay away. Till date the makers have not been able to find another Dayaben for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, rumours went rife that Disha made some demands from the makers for her return. However, they could not come to an agreement. Also Read - Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa, Kumkum Bhagya and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax

Rumours suggest that Disha Vakani asked for a fee hike. She allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and that too only for 3 hours of work. She also asked for a nursery and a full time nanny for her child on the sets of the show. These demands allegedly came from her husband Mayur as he started leading the negotiations. These claims have been made by an Instagram page called Jeejaji, as reported by Koimoi. There is no confirmation on these reports either from the makers of the show or from the actress. Disha Vakani's popularity sky-rocketed as she played Dayaben and we seriously hope that she comes back to play the role.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that stars , Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha and others is among the most popular shows even now. As per Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jan 17-23), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on number one position.