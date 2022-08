Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. However, of late, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making news for all the wrong reasons. As y'all know, a couple of artists from the show have quit after years of playing the character. Shailesh Lodha is the recent one. Shailesh played Taarak Mehta in the show and also gave the voice-over in the end. Recently, the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi seemingly took a jibe at Shailesh Lodha's exit. And it seems, the actor/poet has hit back at him. At least, that's what the netizens believe.

Did Shailesh Lodha hit back at Asit Kumarr Modi?

So, Shailesh Lodha aka former Taarak Mehta of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to his social media handle and shared a picture of a Chameleon aka Girgit. He penned a poem on how people change colours just like chameleons. Shailesh Lodha, it seems, took a hit back at the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, Asit Kumarr Modi with the post. He shared wrote that these days people change colour so much that the Chameleons are inside said to be behaving like humans rather than the old saying. Check out Shailesh Lodha's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Netizens feel that Shailesh Lodha has taken an indirect shot at the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Check out the comments on Shailesh's post below:

Asit Kumarr Modi's video about Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha's exit had been the biggest trend in Entertainment News. Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Asit Kumar Modi's video talking about Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had gone viral. He was heard saying that he cannot help it if people feel that they have done enough on the show and want to explore more opportunities. Asit Kumarr Modi said that the show will go on. He and the whole team will always welcome old Taarak Mehta or else won't mind looking out for a new face to play Taarak Mehta in the show.

It was reported that Shailesh Lodha felt his days were not being utilised and he didn't want to sit at home without work and engage himself in other works. However, due to the exclusivity contract, he wasn't able to look for work elsewhere.