Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal opens up about 'quitting' the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was a second birth for actor Dilip Joshi as he had lost all hope in his acting career. Dilip Joshi s Jethalal has become a household name and is everyone's favourite today. One cannot imagine anyone but Dilip Joshi as Jethalal. However, right now the show is gaining as much popularity like it used to due to 's aka Dayaben's exit from the show. However, now there have been lots of rumours of Dilip Joshi quitting the show. The actor finally addressed the rumours of him leaving the show.

Ina n interaction with Indian Express, " I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else". He even added that he has got immense love because of this show and can't spoil it, " People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

Dilip Joshi was unemployed before TMKOC, talking about the same he had said, "Before I signed TMKOC, for over a year, I had no job, The serial I was working on had gone off-air. The play I was part of, its runtime was over. So, I had no work. It was a tough time and I couldn't comprehend what should I do or whether I should change my field. But by the grace of God, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was offered to me and it became such a hit that there was no looking back."

He had started his career as a backstage artist, " I started as a backstage artist in the commercial stage. No one used to give me roles. I used to get Rs 50 per role. But the passion to keep doing theatre was there. I didn’t care if it was a backstage role. The big role would come in the future but I just wanted to stick to the theatre."

Indeed his life journey is nothing but inspirational.