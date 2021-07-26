Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal REACTS to rumours of rift with co-stars Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat

We have all loved Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been doing this role for 13 years now and the audience is still never bored of the character. Just like us, even Dilip Joshi isn’t bored of playing Jethalal for so many years. In an interview with ETimes, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spoke about his character. He said, "Jethalal is a beautiful character and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful." Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta FINALLY sets the record straight on whether she has QUIT the show – deets inside

Recently, there were rumours of a rift between Dilip Joshi and his co-stars Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (Tapu). Dilip Joshi has denied these rumours. He said, "We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going."

Dilip Joshi also spoke about getting offers for web shows. He said, "I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want." Recently, there have been rumours of Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji leaving the show. However, the actress has denied these rumours.