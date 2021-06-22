Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shares UNKNOWN facts about his on-screen father Champaklal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. The show completed 3000 episodes recently and is the only show without any haters. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is loved for his performance on the show. The actor has received a lot of appreciation for his role. Now, in an interview with Sight And Insight, Dilip Joshi spoke about his co-stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor revealed Amit Bhatt who plays his onscreen father Champak Chachaji on the show, is poles apart from his onscreen image in his real life. Dilip Joshi said that Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal is a strict father on-screen but in real life, he is very mischievous. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Aditya Narayan, TMKOC's Munmun Dutta, Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu and others - TV stars and their biggest controversies in recent times

Dilip Joshi also shared that Amit Bhatt along with Kavi Kumar Azad who played Hansraj Hathi in the past used to team-up and play pranks on the sets. He also spoke about working with Amit Bhatt in the past during their theatre days. He said, "Bahut mazedaar hai Amit. Maine jo last do play kiye the usme bhi woh mere saath the. Theater bhi hamne saath kiya hai." Dilip Joshi also went on to praise his co-stars, Ambika Ranjankar (Komal Bhabhi), Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide) and Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide). He said that they are always punctual on sets. He praised the entire for their dedication towards the show. Dilip Joshi said, "Puri team bahut jyada disciplined aur dedicated hai. Tabhi toh 3000 se jyada episode kar paye nahi to nahi ho sakta tha." Dilip Joshi said that because the actors have no ego clashes between them and everyone is down to earth, the show could go on for so many years. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests negative for COVID-19; here's when he'll resume shooting

Talking about the show, many have been waiting for Disha Vakani aka Daya ben's return in the show. Daya ben has been the most important part of the show. She was seen in the show in 2016 and had gone on a maternity leave post that. She hasn't yet returned and fans are not happy with it. However, here's a great news for fans. Yes, Disha Vakani aka Daya ben had returned on the sets of the show. However, she was not there for shooting but for a special and sweet reason. A source close to Koimoi.com informed them that Disha Vakani had been associated with the show since a long time and is very close to all her co-stars. Hence she had come on the sets of the show to meet her friends on the sets and everyone was happy to see her. She did not speak about her return but it was just about her friendship. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Bapuji’ aka Amit Bhatt reveals how much he takes time to transform into Champaklal Gada