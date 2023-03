Recently, there were reports of armed men stationed around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi's home. He plays the role of Jethalaal in the show and the news about death threats to him spread like wildfire. Reportedly, police received a call from a caller claiming that Dilip Joshi's home was surrounded by 25 armed men. Soon the news hit headlines and all his fans got worried. However, Dilip Joshi has now broken his silence and called the news 'fake'.

RUBBISHES death threat reports

To Hindustan Times, Dilip Joshi revealed that there is no truth to the reports and he does not know from where and how such rumours spread. However, he managed to find a silver lining to it. He said due to this rumour, a lot of people called to check on him. He managed to catch up with some old friends and extended family members who called. He said it was good catching up with everyone. He said, "Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye." He further added that these reports have no head and tail. His quote reads, "Hamne agar kuch kiya ho toh aisi koi baat nikle, bina sar pair wali khabar hai yeh."

Prior to Dilip Joshi, there were reports that bomb threats have been made to , and Mukesh Ambani. Reportedly, an anonymous called and threatened to bomb their homes.

Dilip Joshi has been a known face in the Television industry for a long time. He has become synonymous with his character Jethalaal. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception. The show produced by Asit Modi is among the most-liked shows by the audience. It is also among the longest running shows.